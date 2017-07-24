Lipstick Under My Burkha box office collection day 4: Will Konkona Sensharma film continue its good run?

Lipstick Under My Burkha box office collection day 4: The film has been showing a steady growth till now. Lipstick Under My Burkha box office collection day 4: The film has been showing a steady growth till now.

Lipstick Under My Burkha which is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, has created a lot of buzz for being a bold film exploring female sexuality irrespective of the character’s age or societal norms. It even took the Censor Board of Film Certification head on with its #LipstickRebellion and emerged victorious. The so-called “lady oriented” film has however, managed to lure audiences at the box office even though it was released only on 400 screens in India. It collected a total of Rs 5.80 crores over the weekend with a steady graph of Rs 1.22 crores on Friday, Rs 2.17 crores on Saturday and Rs 2.41 crores on Sunday, as tweeted by Taran Adarsh.

Other big films also made it to the silver screen last Friday including Bollywood films like Munna Michael and Hollywood ones like Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. Lipstick Under My Burkha features Ratna Pathak Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur in the lead roles. The film has been receiving positive reviews by critics and has paved the way for unconventional cinema with its tussle with Censor Board chief Pahlaj Nihalani.

Talking about the film and its row with CBFC, Konkona Sensharma told indianexpress.com, “I think it’s the desire of women, especially older women in India. The urban younger woman’s rebellion has still been vaguely accepted. Their existence is judged, but it’s acknowledged. But the sexual desire or the ambition of slightly older women, in their 30s, or those in their 50s, is not allowed. My character, Shireen, is not a shrill feminist. She’s not aware of these terms. She is somebody who says, ‘This is my reality, how can I subvert this? Which battles should I pick?’ We don’t get to see much of that in our cinema, we don’t get to witness the lives of these women. Those of us who live in Mumbai or Delhi have notions about what women who live in Bhopal, or smaller towns, are like; and that perception is wrong. Some people are scared by how complex and subversive these women’s lives can be.”

