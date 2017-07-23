Lipstick Under My Burkha box office collection day 2: The bold and beautiful movie continues to impress, collects Rs 3.39 cr

Lipstick Under My Burkha box office collection day 2: The Konkona Sen Sharma and Ratna Patha Shah’s film is doing good at the theaters. Lipstick Under My Burkha box office collection day 2: The Konkona Sen Sharma and Ratna Patha Shah’s film is doing good at the theaters.

It seems like the Lipstick dreams of four women, enacted by Konkana Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumar and Plabita Borthakur, is driving the women of the entire nation to make sure they visit the theaters and experience a sense of empowerment, freedom to express with the Alankrita Shrivastava’s directorial.

The film, which after a long battle with Censor Board of Film Certification, finally released at the box office with an A certificate, is managing to keep up with the entire curiosity that was woven around it in the last few months. After a great start at the box office on July 21, with a collection of Rs 1.22 crores, the film has managed to keep a steady pace and has shown an outstanding growth of over 80% with Rs. 2.17 crore collection on Saturday.

The Ekta Kapoor production film that opened to packed houses on Friday has minted a total of Rs 3.39 crore, a first ever total for a film of this size. The massive growth reflects the love and acceptance of audiences across the country who’ve added a strong word of mouth publicity to the already high on curiosity film. Deemed too ‘lady-oriented’ by the CBFC, the film is also re-writing all the rules at the box office with such solid numbers!

#LipstickUnderMyBurkha witnesses growth on Sat… Fri 1.22 cr, Sat 2.17 cr. Total: ₹ 3.39 cr [400 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 23, 2017

The Saturday jump has come because of the strong publicity from viewers, and it is this that is driving the audiences in across key metros. Theaters across the metros have increased the number of shows as well owing to higher audience demands and strong reviews.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd