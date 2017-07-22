Lipstick Under My Burkha box office collection day 1: Konkona Sensharma film collects Rs 1.22 crore

Lipstick Under My Burkha box office collection day 1: Lipstick Under My Burkha box office collection day 1:

Prakash Jha’s Lipstick Under My Burkha opened to glowing reviews. A festival darling, the film struggled to get a theatrical release in the country. But after CBFC’s nod, distributor Ekta Kapoor took Lipstick Under My Burkha out of its confines and marketed the film as one which the Censor Board didn’t want to see. But will all that marketing juggernaut finally help reap rich dividends? Lipstick Under My Burkha amassed Rs 1.22 crore on its opening day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the news and wrote,”#LipstickUnderMyBurkha picked up towards evening shows… Fri 1.22 cr [400 screens]. India biz.”

Trade pundits are saying that it’s too early to predict the film’s box office destiny. Film trade expert Girish Johar told indianexpress.com, “It is too early to tell how the film will perform at the box office. The film caters to evening audience. Makers were smart to release it on limited 400 screens. I am expecting the film to collect Rs 4-5 crore during the first weekend.”

When asked if the film will be affected by Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film Munna Michael, Girish said, “No. It won’t be affected by it as Lipstick Under My Burkha caters to a niche, multiplex audience. On the other hand, Munna Michael is a film for single screen audience.”

#LipstickUnderMyBurkha picked up towards evening shows… Fri ₹ 1.22 cr [400 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 22, 2017

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Lipstick Under My Burkha stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Aahana Kumra, Plabita Borthakur, Vikrant Massey, Sushant Singh, Shashank Arora, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi and Jagat Singh Solanki.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “What makes Lipstick Under My Burkha the film it is, is the upfront, frank manner in which female desire and fantasy are treated, running like a strong, vital thread through the film. Dreams can keep you alive, and age is just a number. The awakening of Buaaji, who has almost forgotten her name, is a revelation, crafted from pulpy, erotic literature, a girl called Rosie who is free to love and lust, and a well-muscled swimming coach.”

