Before Veere Di Wedding, a look at Kareena Kapoor’s last five box office performances

Kareena Kapoor Khan established herself as the quintessential Bollywood star in the early 2000s and since then, the actor has time and again proven her talent at the movies. Her film choices have been applauded for being the perfect mix of commercial potboilers, in the likes of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Singham Returns, and content-driven films, like Udta Punjab and Chameli.

Kareena made her debut with Refugee in the year 2000 and 18 years later, she is still one of the reigning queens of Bollywood. Kareena took a short break after 2016’s Udta Punjab but this was just from the movies, she was still omnipresent on our social media timelines thanks to her numerous appearances on magazine covers and TV commercials. Kareena is one of the few actors to have broken the taboo of working mothers in Hindi cinema and from her interviews, it looks like the artist in her is not going to take a backseat, no matter what the situation is.

Kareena’s upcoming film Veere Di Wedding has her in a pivotal role along with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. It is yet to be seen if this Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor production will create an impact at the box office but before the film releases, here’s looking at how Kareena’s last five films fared at the box office.

1. Udta Punjab (2016): Rs 60.33 crore

Along with Kareena, Udta Punjab starred Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh and Shahid Kapoor. The film ran into quite a lot of trouble with the CBFC but ultimately saw a successful release. The film was also leaked online just days before the release. The film managed to earn Rs 60.33 crore at the box office.

2. Ki & Ka (2016): Rs 52.31 crore

This R Balki film starred Arjun Kapoor along with Kareena and was a take on the assigned gender roles in the society. The Balki film met with mixed reviews from the critics and even the audience took a while to warm up to the film. Ki & Ka earned Rs 52.31 crore at the box office.

3. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015): Rs 320.34 crore

2015’s big hit had Salman Khan in the lead role and earned Rs 320.34 crore at the box office. The Kabir Khan directorial was praised for its emotional storytelling and was also noted for being unlike other Salman Khan projects.

4. Singham Returns (2014): Rs 140.62 crore

The sequel to 2011’s Singham, Singham Returns had Ajay Devgn in the lead role. Much like its predecessor, the film was high on action and Ajay Devgn’s outing as Bajirao Singham was praised again. Kareena starred along with Ajay in the Rohit Shetty film that earned Rs 140.62 crore at the box office.

5. Gori Tere Pyaar Mein (2013): Rs 16.32 crore

Kareena was seen alongside Imran Khan in this romantic comedy. The film failed at the ticket counters and did not even earn any good reviews and as a result, it could only earn Rs 16.32 crore at the box office.

Veere Di Wedding releases on June 1.

