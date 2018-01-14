Kaalakaandi box office collection day 2: Saif Ali Khan starrer continues its slow and steady pace; earns Rs. 2.45 Crore

Kaalakaandi stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. Kaalakaandi stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role.

Saif Ali Khan starrer Kaalakaandi continues a steady but slow run at the box office by earning Rs. 1.20 crore on Saturday summing up the total collection to Rs 2.45 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, tweeted the latest collection of Akshat Verma’s black comedy and wrote, “#Kaalakaandi Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 1.20 cr. Total: ₹ 2.45 cr. India biz.”

The film features Saif Ali Khan and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead alongside Akshay Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Kunaal Roy Kapur among others. Bollywood has already seen some really great black comedy films like Newton and Delhi Belly. However, Kaalakaandi has failed to impress both the audience and the critics. After Chef drastically bombed at the box-office, if Kaalakaandi does not rise at the box office, Saif Ali Khan will score a hat-trick of flops. His last few releases that include multi-starrer Rangoon, Phantom among others fell flat at the box office.

Shubhra Gupta in her review of Kaalakaandi to indianexpress.com wrote, “The whole joy of a film like this is to keep us guessing while pushing boundaries: I expected a little more in the nice-guy-trans hooker encounter, even if was the right degree of warm fuzzy. Except for the moments where there’s freshness, you can see the film mark the beats: the smart-talking ‘f’-word using party animals, the foul-mouthed ‘ma-behen’-spewing gangstas, and the in-between people (many of these actors were in Delhi Belly), doing pretty much what you expect them to do.”

