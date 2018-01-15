Kaalakaandi box office collection day 3: Saif Ali Khan film collects Rs 3.85 crore in opening weekend

Saif Ali Khan’s film Kaalakaandi mints Rs 3.85 crore at the box office. Saif Ali Khan’s film Kaalakaandi mints Rs 3.85 crore at the box office.

With Delhi Belly’s writer Akshat Verma coming on board for Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakaandi, one had expected the same sort of magic onscreen. However, this film has so far kept a slow pace at the theaters. Kaalakaandi, which released on January 12 is facing competition from other releases including Mukkabaaz. The Akshat Verma directorial debut has managed to mint Rs 3.85 crore in its opening weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, “#Kaalakaandi Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 1.20 cr, Sun 1.40 cr. Total: ₹ 3.85 cr. India biz.”

After Saif’s previous films Chef and Rangoon bombing at the box-office, hopes are riding high with Kaalakaandi. But given the movie’s unique texture and packaging, it might only find a selected audience who prefer dark comedies. While the film is finding it difficult to grab audience’s interest, Saif’s performance is being praised by the critics.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta mentioned, “Saif Ali Khan makes the most of his part, even though you wish it had a little more heft. Still, it’s good to see a performer with innate style and panache working in tandem with an ensemble.”

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, film distributor Akshaye Rathi had said, “It would be too ambitious to compare the film with Delhi Belly. One of the reasons to why is the factor called Aamir Khan. We know he is a mastermind when it comes to marketing and content. So, there itself the equation changes. Also, the film was released at the right time.”

Kaalakaandi also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Akshay Oberoi, Isha Talwar and Kunaal Roy Kapur among others.

