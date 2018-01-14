Kaalakaandi box office collection day 1: Saif Ali Khan starrer off to the same fate as Chef; makes Rs 1.25 crore

Kaalakaandi box office collection day 1: Saif Ali Khan starrer needs a good word-of-mouth promotion. Kaalakaandi box office collection day 1: Saif Ali Khan starrer needs a good word-of-mouth promotion.

Saif Ali Khan starrer Kaalakaandi is off to a slow start at the Bollywood box office with its first day’s collections ranking at Rs 1.25 crore. The Akshat Verma directorial had, however, released amid high expectations among fans considering the successful reception of his earlier venture, Delhi Belly.

But it is quite possible for Kaalakaandi to bounce back in the coming days. Especially when you consider the kind of niche audience that Kaalakaandi is meant to cater, the so-called ‘multiplex’ audiences. Hence, a good word of mouth could actually uplift the film from its present state. Talking about Kaalakaandi’s reviews, it has been rated an average watch by most critics. The real show-stopper of the film is its lead actor Saif Ali Khan (in popular opinion) who is let down with a half-baked script and loosely fleshed out ideas.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Kaalakaandi Fri ₹ 1.25 cr. India biz.”

Kaalakaandi, which Saif explained to be a Marathi term for everything going haywire in a situation, explores the stories of six Mumbaikars whose lives are intertwined by karma. In between, Saif also decides to take some ‘acid’ (a drug called lysergic acid diethylamide) and have the time of his life. Psychedelic films are anyway an unexplored genre in the Hindi film industry and that in itself makes for an intriguing premise to build a story on for Akshat.

But will Kaalakaandi be able to escape the fate meted out to Saif Ali Khan’s last two releases, Chef and Rangoon? It is hard to pinpoint now but time will definitely tell.

