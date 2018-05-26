Parmanu box office day 2: The John Abraham film expected to perform better over the weekend

Parmanu box office collection day 2: John Abraham is grateful for the audience’s reaction to the film. Parmanu box office collection day 2: John Abraham is grateful for the audience’s reaction to the film.

John Abraham and Diana Penty starrer Parmanu-The Story of Pokhran is expected to show growth on the second day of its release. The film, which has minted Rs 4.82 crore at the box office, is an ode to India’s unsung heroes who came together despite all odds to make India a nuclear superpower. The story has seemingly impressed the audience and is benefitting from the word of mouth promotions. However, critics gave some mixed reviews about the Abhishek Sharma directorial.

John Abraham said, “Nothing could make me happier today than the validation of our efforts to celebrate our unsung heroes by our audience across India! I have been getting so many calls from our distributors and exhibitors and I’m thankful to each one of them for their unstinted support and for standing by and loving this labour of love. I am humbled and grateful to each one of them.”

In her review, Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “‘Parmanu plays out like a cat-and-mouse thriller, led from the front by the ultra-patriotic civil servant Ashwat Raina (Abraham), and his bunch of merry men and (one) woman (Penty). Even if we were to ignore the film’s jokey, often unintentionally funny tone, presumably used for wider audience appeal, it’s hard to overlook it’s scant use of historical fact: there is no mention of the origins of the nuclear programme, no mention of the how it came to be at the stage it is, when the movie opens.”

Parmanu-The Story of Pokhran stars John, Diana Penty and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. The film is produced by JA Entertainment along with Zee Studios and Kyta Productions.

Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran released worldwide on May 25, 2018.

