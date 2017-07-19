Jagga Jasoos box office collection day 6: Can Ranbir Kapoor film clear the mid-week test?

Jagga Jasoos box office collection day 6: Ranbir Kapoor movie had a decent start at the theaters. Jagga Jasoos box office collection day 6: Ranbir Kapoor movie had a decent start at the theaters.

Anurag Basu directorial Jagga Jasoos starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif released on July 14 and since then, the box office numbers have not been really impressive. Though it had a decent beginning on Friday and a good collection spree through the weekend, Jagga Jasoos’s earnings have till now shown dwindling numbers, even though we are halfway through the week. However, the musical adventure which also stars Saurabh Shukla has collected Rs. 40.70 crore till Tuesday and is doing decent business over the week too. Here’s what trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted for the movie’s collection on Tuesday, “#JaggaJasoos Fri 8.57 cr, Sat 11.53 cr, Sun 13.07 cr, Mon 4.05 cr, Tue 3.48 cr. Total: ₹ 40.70 cr. India biz.”

The film also marks to be Ranbir Kapoor’s first production venture and following Salman Khan’s footsteps, Ranbir had also claimed that he would bear the movie’s losses if he, as an actor makes money out of it, while others don’t.

After Raajneeti and Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahaani, this is the third time that Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are coming together. The film had been postponed for more than three years due to their alleged break-up during the shooting. This Anurag Basu directorial has been in talks for it being a unique murder mystery and a musical adventure. Previously, Anurag and Ranbir had joined hands for Barfi which also starred Priyanka Chopra and Illena D’Cruz. The film was a huge box office success and even went on to become one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films in 2012. While Ranbir played a mute character in that film, in Jagga, he suffers from stammering and thus takes to singing because that is the only time he doesn’t have speech issues.

