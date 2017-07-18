Jagga Jasoos box office collection day 5: Ranbir Kapoor Katrina Kaif starrer continues its decline

Jagga Jasoos collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer continues its decline after doing well over the weekend. Jagga Jasoos collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer continues its decline after doing well over the weekend.

Anurag Basu directorial Jagga Jasoos starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif continued its decline which had started on Monday on Tuesday too. After a decent beginning on Friday and a good overall run on the whole weekend, Jagga Jasoos’s collections had showed dwindling numbers on Monday, presumably because it was the beginning of the week. On the whole, however, this musical adventure, which also stars Saurabh Shukla as an ex-spook, has done rather well. Till now, it has done a business of Rs 37 crore. It is still well behind the total budget of the film. Well known movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted to say, “#JaggaJasoos declines on Mon… Fri 8.57 cr, Sat 11.53 cr, Sun 13.07 cr, Mon 4.05 cr. Total: ₹ 37.22 cr. India biz.” Before Monday, Jagga Jasoos had seen a steady increase in daily earnings

Jagga Jasoos is the third time Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have come together for a film. Before Jagga Jasoos, they had worked in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Raajneeti. This is the second time Anurag Basu and Ranbir Kapoor have worked together. Before Jagga Jasoos, the duo had collaborated for Barfi starring Priyanka Chopra and Ileana D’Cruz apart from Ranbir Kapoor.

#JaggaJasoos declines on Mon… Fri 8.57 cr, Sat 11.53 cr, Sun 13.07 cr, Mon 4.05 cr. Total: ₹ 37.22 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 18, 2017

#JaggaJasoos Fri 8.57 cr, Sat 11.53 cr, Sun 13.07 cr. Total: ₹ 33.17 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 17, 2017

The film is said to be more popular with children and is considered by many movie goers as a complete fun family film. It remains to be seen whether the decline continues for rest of the week as well or improves upon its earnings.

