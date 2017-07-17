Jagga Jasoos box office collection day 4: Will Ranbir Kapoor film pass the weekday test?

Jagga Jasoos box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor in a still from the film. Jagga Jasoos box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor in a still from the film.

Jagga Jasoos starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif has done a decent business during the first three days. The film has collected Rs 33.17 crore over the first weekend. Disney India’s musical adventure drama collected Rs 13.07 crore on Sunday, witnessing 30% growth. The film which is getting a lot of traction from children and families has got mixed reviews from fans. It remains to be seen if the film does decent business on the week days as well. Only week day collection will tell if the film was just a weekend phenomenon or has genuinely garnered the love and attention of the audience.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest figures, “#JaggaJasoos Fri 8.57 cr, Sat 11.53 cr, Sun 13.07 cr. Total: ₹ 33.17 cr. India.” He also added,”Weekdays are crucial for #JaggaJasoos… High costs + mix word of mouth are deterrents… Has to score on weekdays + Weekend 2 to sustain…” Taran earlier wrote,”#JaggaJasoos had ₹ 33 cr+ opening weekend, witnessing growth on Sat and Sun… Plexes of metros contributed largely to the biz..”

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor earlier spoke to indianexpress.com about the significance of the film Jagga Jasoos. “Jagga Jasoos is of significance to me because it took so long to make, and I am one of its producers. That apart, Katrina and I are coming together after Raajneeti. I’d be lying if I say there is no pressure. There is a lot of pressure in delivering an artistically and commercially successful movie. But I am not going to beat myself to death if it does not do well. I am going to inspire myself to work harder,” Ranbir said.

