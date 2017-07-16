Jagga Jasoos box office collection day 3: Ranbir Kapoor film suffers from high budget

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in a still from Jagga Jasoos. Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in a still from Jagga Jasoos.

Disney India’s comedy-musical Jagga Jasoos has got extreme reviews. If some have liked Ranbir Kapoor film for its novel treatment, others have outrightly rejected it. The film rides high on adventure and Disney’s characteristic feel-good content. Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s star power have propelled the film in right direction. The film saw 30% jump on the second day, reflecting a good trend among audiences. Trade pundits are expecting the film to collect an ideal Rs 35 crore during the first weekend. But that will not be enough for the film to recover its cost of production. The high budget poses the biggest challenge for Jagga Jasoos.

Film trade expert Girish Johar told indianexpress.com,”Makers could have cut the cost of production by 50%. If the film wouldn’t have been delayed, Jagga Jasoos would have a cake walk at the box office.The film is getting a lot of traction from children and families. Usually, families avoid watching the film during the evening. So I am expecting 10-20% jump on Sunday, a crucial day for any film. I am also expecting the film to collect an ideal Rs 35 crore during the first weekend. But we will have to wait for Monday to decide the final fate of the film.”

Jagga Jasoos is made on a staggering budget of Rs 110 crore. The delay in the film that was earlier scheduled for a 2014 release further exaggerated the problem.”The film should have been made in Rs 50-60 crore. The film was also shot multiple times. Ranbir Kapoor and Anurag Basu didn’t have a script in hand and they were shooting the film on Anurag’s instinct. There was also an entire song shot on Govinda. That track was also reshot and eventually taken out. All this must have increased the budget,” a source close to the development told indianexpress.com.

Meanwhile, the film has started on a good note in Pakistan. Jagga Jasoos has been able to trump Baahubali 2 ( Hindi version) on the first day. ” The film collected Rs 73 lakhs ( Pakistani Rupee) compared to Baahubali 2’s Rs 69 lakhs ( Pakistani Rupee). However, Baahubali 2’s collection on the second day is more than that of Jagga Jasoos,” the source added.

