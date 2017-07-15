Jagga Jasoos box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif film expected to pick up growth

A still of Ranbir Kapoor from film Jagga Jasoos. A still of Ranbir Kapoor from film Jagga Jasoos.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s much-awaited movie Jagga Jasoos has amassed Rs 8.57 crore on its opening day. Anurag Basu directorial is expected to pick up growth over the weekend. The film was released on 1800 screens in the domestic market and 610 in the overseas market. Disney India’s latest production Jagga Jasoos is a musical adventure drama. Jagga Jasoos narrates the journey of a teenage detective Jagga who wants to find his missing father. In his attempt to find his father, Jagga goes on an adventure that makes for a fulfilling experience. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the first-day figures and wrote,”#JaggaJasoos Fri 8.57 cr. India biz.”

Both Ranbir and Katrina were seen for the third time in Jagga Jasoos after Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Rajneeti. The two reportedly broke up during the making of Jagga Jasoos. However, Ranbir and Katrina came together to promote the film. The film which has been delayed by three years was finally released this Friday after garnering negative attention.

When asked how did she find Ranbir as a producer, Katrina told indianexpress.com, “I think this (Jagga Jasoos) was the toughest film a producer could ever choose to produce or have in their history of producing a film. If he (Ranbir) produces ten more films in the future it’s very unlikely to have a journey like this as trying and patience testing as this was. So he has done a good job.”

On the other hand, Ranbir said if people like the characters and story of Jagga Jasoos, makers will probably think of a sequel.

