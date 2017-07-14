Jagga Jasoos box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif film is hit among kids

Jagga Jasoos box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor in a still from the film. Jagga Jasoos box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor in a still from the film.

Disney India’s latest production Jagga Jasoos starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in a musical adventure-drama was a huge draw for kids on its opening day. The film opened to 25-30% occupancy in morning shows reflecting a decent start. However, the film has garnered positive feedback from kids. Made on a staggering budget of Rs 110 crore, the film will have to do really well to recover its production cost. Its makers have released the film on around 1800 screens in key cinemas and multiplexes across the country.

Film trade expert Girish Johar told indianexpress.com, that the film should pick up growth over the weekend. “The film has got a decent start. It didn’t perform as expected, considering the star power of Ranbir and Katrina. But the film is not a hardcore commercial film. It’s a Disney film catering to children and families,” Girish said.

Anurag Basu’s directorial is also being compared to his last film Barfi, given some uncanny similarities in the texture and feel of both the films. Girish, however, says that Jagga Jasoos offers a unique experience to movie goers in India. “Technically, Jagga Jasoos has a limited release. Makers have released the film in top cinemas which is a smart thing to do. If the film is received well, it has the potential to grow. What I have come to know is that kids are liking the film very much. So whether kids will be able to persuade their parents in watching the film remains to be seen over the weekend,” Girish added.

Jagga Jasoos has been delayed by three years. How much will it reap from the weekend? Girish says that the film should collect Rs 35-40 crore from the first weekend, given the high cost and stakes of production. He also says that Jagga Jasoos shouldn’t be solely seen as Ranbir Kapoor’s film. “Their last outing was Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Ki Kahaani. Jagga Jasoos is a different film altogether. I wouldn’t shy away of giving due credit to Katrina. Ranbir Kapoor is anyways a big star”.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd