Jab Harry Met Sejal box office collection day 4: Can Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma film maintain its hold?

Jab Harry Met Sejal box office collection day 4: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s film has massively failed to impress both critics and fans. Jab Harry Met Sejal box office collection day 4: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s film has massively failed to impress both critics and fans.

The much awaited Imtiaz Ali film, Jab Harry Met Sejal may have been one of the highest openers of 2017, however, it failed to hit the Rs 50 crore mark after the first weekend just by a few points. “#JabHarryMetSejal Fri 15.25 cr, Sat 15 cr, Sun 15.50 cr. Total: ₹ 45.75 cr. India biz… #JHMS,” wrote Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. It is still expected to hit the Rs 50 crore mark by Monday since the film released amidst the holiday weekend of Rakshabandhan, which falls on Monday. Hence the film had the advantage of an extended weekend.

Jab Harry Met Sejal had been Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s second release this year after Raees and Phillauri respectively. The film has massively failed to impress both critics and fans. An indianexpress.com audience reaction report said that most people enjoyed the first half of the film but the second half couldn’t hold the fort. It was expected to do much better since the film had marked Shah Rukh Khan in the role of a romantic hero again. In 2015, and 2016 he had slightly gone off beat when he had decided to play a psychologist in Dear Zindagi and a VFX-ed 19-year-old Delhi boy in Fan and earlier in 2017 as a gangster, in Raees.

Jab Harry Met Sejal was the solo release, however, in the coming week it will face competition from Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The Khiladi of Bollywood is known for delivering films with promising content and earlier this year, his film Jolly LLB 2 had also been one of the biggest openers this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd