Jab Harry Met Sejal box office collection day 3: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma film to fail after Tubelight?

It seems like 2017 is jinxed for superstars as none of the big films seemed to have shown their magic at the box office. Both, the audiences and the market, has been suffering either from bad scripts or bad execution. After Tubelight tanked at the ticketing window, shocking the trade analysts and the media, it seems Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jab Harry Met Sejal will face the same fate, and we thank negative audience review for that. While the film managed to become one of the highest openers at the box office, its slight fall on day two is predicting the path of its future collections.

According to the trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film had an opening of Rs 15.25 crores on day 1, and on the second day, it has managed to mint only Rs 15 crores. So, the film has been able to collect Rs 30. 25 crores in two days.

While the bad reviews could be the reason behind the fall, one would also have to consider that an Imtiaz Ali film has always been scrutinized initially but has gone on to become fan favourite later on. His last, especially Tamasha (starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone), also received the same treatment from the audiences but many also loved the complexities the story presented.

“I am sure that a lot of people do not think that Jab Harry Met Sejal is an intellectual masterpiece, but I did not intend it to be one,” Imtiaz Ali told IANS.

“Some said you really need to be intelligent to understand an Imtiaz Ali film. For me that was a blow. I feel that I have never been part of any intelligent club. I wanted to make a very simple film with all my heart. I have not made this film for praise. You know I would like to be the director who can make different kinds of films. This one is made to reach the maximum number of people. Not to just get praise for myself,” he continued.

On the contrary, people are in love with Shah Rukh’s intensity and Anushka’s trueness to her character. The two have shared the screen space for the third time in this Imtiaz directorial, and next, they would be seen together in the Aanand L Rai directorial.

