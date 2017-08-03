Jab Harry Met Sejal box office prediction: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s film expected to earn over Rs 60 crore in 3 days

Jab Harry Met Sejal box office collection day 1: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s film expected to strike gold on opening day. Jab Harry Met Sejal box office collection day 1: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s film expected to strike gold on opening day.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is back with another love story. Over the years in Bollywood, if there is one thing that we have learned it is that romance, Europe and Shah Rukh Khan are the three main elements for a blockbuster movie. Since Jab Harry Met Sejal is the only release this week, it is expected to rule the box office. During a chat with indianexpress.com, trade analyst Girish Johar said that he is expecting as much as Rs 16 to Rs 17 crore on Friday.

“The expectations are quite high. I am expecting over Rs 16 to 17 crores on the opening day. I am expecting around Rs 60 crore or above over the weekend,” said film business expert Girish Johar.

“Worldwide I am not too sure but Shah Rukh Khan is very popular overseas. The craze is there and so I have huge expectations,” he added when we asked him about worldwide collections. Advance booking for the film had already started since Monday on online ticket booking platforms.

Jab Harry Met Sejal will mark Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’ s second release this year. While Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Raees, Anushka Sharma turned producer once again with Phillauri. Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees clashed with Hrithik Roshan’s film Kaabil, but the Dear Zindagi actor got the larger share of the pie. However, this time the superstar avoided the clash with Akshay Kumar’s film Toilet Ek Prem Katha and released it a week earlier.

