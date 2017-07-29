Indu Sarkar box office collection day 2: Will the weekend help Madhur Bhandarkar film witness a rise?

Indu Sarkar box office collection day 2: Madhur Bhandarkar’s film witnessed a 15 to 20 percent rise. Indu Sarkar box office collection day 2: Madhur Bhandarkar’s film witnessed a 15 to 20 percent rise.

Madhur Bhandarkar’s controversial film, Indu Sarkar which is based on the Emergency period in India, released in theatres after a lot of hurdles. On the first day, due to low screen counts the film made an opening amount of Rs 1.42 crores as reported by koimoi.com. However over the weekend the film is expected to score more. indianexpress.com had a chat with bollywood trade analyst, Girish Johar who told us that there has been a 15 to 20 percent rise since Friday.

“Right now the collections are still coming in, the trend has been decent. I think it is because of word of mouth. Whatever collection we have got till now compared to yesterday, we can see around 15 to 20 percent jump. Our fingers are crossed as we are hoping for a decent weekend,” said the film business expert, Girish Johar.

Even on Friday, the film faced a lot of issues at many theatres in Maharashtra. Political parties objected to the film and threatened to prevent its release in Indore. On the day of the release, the workers of the opposition parties clashed in front of a cinema hall in Indore which was screening the film. Madhur Bhadandarkar who has been at the receiving end of these threats, violence and agitation had told indianexpress.com during an earlier interview that although he knew he was making a film on a really controversial topic, he was not expecting such level of violence.

“It is a work of fiction. It is set in the backdrop of the Emergency period. People should look at the larger perspective before starting this kind of agitation,” said Madhur Bhandarkar.

“Emergency period was definitely a dark chapter in India. I know for a fact how difficult the time was, after all I have researched about it. There was underground activism which tried to fight against the government. That is what I tried to show. I have shown the perspective of both the sides. Many people also felt Emergency period was nice. Black marketers were put behind bars, but overall I feel Emergency is the darkest chapter of Indian democracy,” he had added.

