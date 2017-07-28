Indu Sarkar box office collection day 1: Amid protests, will Madhur Bhandakar’s film make an impact at the box office?

Indu Sarkar box office collection day 1: Due to low screen counts, Indu Sarkar may open to low numbers. Indu Sarkar box office collection day 1: Due to low screen counts, Indu Sarkar may open to low numbers.

According to Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Madhur Bhandarkar’s controversial film Indu Sarkar, starring Kirti Kulhari, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anupam Kher, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Supriya Vinod, released today on 825 screens in India. The film, which is based on the Emergency in India, had been in the midst of controversy for a long time.

On Friday, Congress workers disrupted Indu Sarkar shows at several cinema halls in Maharashtra. The party workers stalled the film’s screening at some theatres and multiplexes in Thane, Nanded, Nashik and Jalgaon districts. However, the shows resumed later amid tight police security, police officials said. The Congress has condemned the alleged “false depiction” in Indu Sarkar, claiming the film has been completely sponsored.

Earlier during an exclusive chat with the indianexpress.com director Madhur Bhandarkar had said,” We never thought the controversy would reach to this level because ultimately it is a film and not a biopic. It is not even a docu drama of on the Emergency period in India. It is just focusing on certain incidents that happened during the Emergency period that’s all what we are showing with a little bit of fiction.”

Meanwhile, Taran Adarsh has praised the Madhur Bhandarkar film. “#OneWordReview… #InduSarkar: Engrossing. Madhur Bhandarkar returns to form… Captivating drama… Post-interval portions pack solid punch,” Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter.

Due to low screen counts, Indu Sarkar may open to low numbers. However, this looks like a film that is here to stay. It has released with films like Raag Desh and Mubarakan.

