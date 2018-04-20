Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium crosses Rs 200 crore mark in China

Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium earned Rs 22.06 crore on the first day of its release in China. Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium earned Rs 22.06 crore on the first day of its release in China.

Two weeks after releasing in the Chinese theatres, Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar starrer Hindi Medium has entered the Rs 200 crore club. The film hit Chinese screens on April 4 and earned Rs 22.06 crore on the first day of its release. Though the film had a slow start in comparison to Aamir Khan starrer Secret Superstar and Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan, it gained foothold in the coming weeks. And on Thursday, the film, a satirical take on the Indian education system, achieved the milestone of Rs 200 crore. It has earned a total of Rs 205.21 crore in China.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the total collection of the Saket Choudhary directorial on his Twitter handle. “#HindiMedium faced a decline in Week 2, but was consistently steady on weekdays in CHINA…Fri $ 0.62 mn Sat $ 1.41 mn Sun $ 1.20 mn Mon $ 0.42 mn Tue $ 0.42 mn Wed $ 0.43 mn Thu $ 0.39 mn Total: $ 31.08 million [₹ 205.21 cr]” tweeted Taran.

Before Hindi Medium, the Chinese audience were presented with Aamir’s Secret Superstar and Salman’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan in 2018. While Secret Superstar starring Zaira Wasim took the Chinese box office by storm with the opening day’s Rs 40 crore collection and a total of $117 million (over Rs 750 crore) in China, Bajrangi Bhaijaan failed to break the opening record of Aamir’s film and settled with an opening of Rs 18 crore. The Kabir Khan directorial made over Rs 274.15 crore in China. Now it will be interesting to see whether Hindi Medium which surpassed the opening day collection of Bajrangi Bhaijaan in the Chinese market will leave its lifetime collection behind too or not.

Writing about Irrfan's performance in the movie, film critic Shubhra Gupta mentioned, "His is a fine, well-judged performance, which rises above the lines.

