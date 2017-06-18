Hindi Medium box office: Irrfan Khan-starrer crosses Rs 100 cr, becomes fifth film of 2017 to enter the club

Hindi Medium box office collection: Irrfan Khan’s film is slow but steady at the box office. Hindi Medium box office collection: Irrfan Khan’s film is slow but steady at the box office.

Hindi Medium might have started its box office stint on a slower pace in comparison to its rival film Half Girlfriend, but even after a month of its release, its journey is still continuing. The film has minted Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office and is expected to maintain its pace in the coming weeks too. In fact, the Irrfan Khan film has become the fifth movie of the year to enter the 100-crore club.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Hindi Medium has managed to aggregate Rs. 102.64 crore, with Rs. 90.29 crore coming from the domestic market and Rs. 12.35 crore from the overseas territories. Well, it seems even though the film had a target audience as it released on only 1126 screens, it has managed to enthrall and entertain people across the nation.

Starring Irrfan and Pakistani actor Saba Qamar, the film was a satirical take on India’s education system and how running a school is growing into a money minting business, making lower class parents and child suffer. After Hindi Medium, Irrfan has begun shooting of his international project, Puzzle.

Puzzle is a women-oriented film, which tells the story of a woman in her 40s, who is constantly taking care of all the men in her family. Her world changes when she discovers that she has a gift for assembling puzzles.

Earlier, the actor worked in other popular Hollywood films like Inferno, Slumdog Millionaire, Jurassic Park, The Amazing Spiderman and Life Of Pi to name a few. He was also part of a Japanese TV series, Tokyo Trial for Netflix.

