Hindi Medium box office: Irrfan Khan film crosses Rs 50 cr, stays steadier than even new releases

Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium that got rave reviews from critics and fans alike has crossed Rs 50-crore mark. The film has collected Rs 54.90 crore till now and is running strong at the box office. Hindi Medium collected Rs 1.30 crore on Monday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the latest figures and wrote, “#HindiMedium [Week 3] Fri 1.76 cr, Sat 2.75 cr, Sun 3 cr, Mon 1.30 cr. Total:? 54.90 cr. India biz.” Hindi Medium also stars Pakistani actor Saba Qamar. The film was released along with Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Half Girlfriend. Sachin A Billion Dreams has also amassed Rs 46.91 crore so far. Taran shared the figures, “#SachinABillionDreams [Week 2] Fri 1.48 cr, Sat 2.32 cr, Sun 1.91 cr. Total: ₹ 46.91 cr. India biz. All languages.”

Meanwhile, Irrfan who has made his debut on Instagram said that Kangana Ranaut is a brilliant actor and hopes she would cast him in her next film.“Kangana is a fantastic actor. I heard she is now becoming a director. I hope she will cast me in her film. The fact I like about her is the way she has made her place in the industry, and her career graph has been phenomenal,” the actor told IANS.

“I’d like to congratulate our team and thank the audience for praising our film. Many times, I tell my film’s producers that getting me to do the film’s marketing will not have any effect on the business because I feel if the media likes our film, they play a huge role in its marketing. The audience also goes to theatres by word of mouth,” actor added.

