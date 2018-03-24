Hichki box office collection day 2: The Rani Mukerji starrer is off to a good start

Rani Mukerji’s comeback film Hichki has been received with open arms at the box office Rani Mukerji’s comeback film Hichki has been received with open arms at the box office

Rani Mukerji’s Hichki, which released on March 23, had a good start at the box office, earning Rs 3.30 crore on its opening day. The movie is expected to rake in more numbers during its opening weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#Hichki settles and cements its status as Day 1 progresses… Records better occupancy post evening onwards… Sat and Sun expected to witness an escalation in biz… Fri ₹ 3.30 cr [961 screens]. India biz”.

Trade analyst Girish Johar had said that the film will not be able to compete with the success of Rani’s earlier YRF movie Mardaani. However, it will still be able to spin some magic at the box office.

Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer has given a positive review of the film.

“Hichki does well in placing this story within a uniquely Indian context: of an old, establishment school being forced to take in children from the slums next door out of sheer need for space; of a well-meant law such as the Right to Education Act coming up against the stark, unsaid reality of class difference; of the meritocracy-determined hierarchical system that can be as rigid, in a society driven by competition; and of small aspirations that die within those walls every day,” her review read.

Mukerji, on the other hand, is beside herself with joy upon the warm welcome the movie’s received in the industry. In a recent interview with IANS, the actor said that Hichki’s success proves that people only care about good cinema and good performances.

