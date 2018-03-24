Hichki box office collection Day 1: Rani Mukerji’s film receives a warm welcome, earns Rs 3.30 crore

Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki has been received well by the audience on Day 1 of its release. Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki has been received well by the audience on Day 1 of its release.

Rani Mukerji as an endearing teacher Naina Mathur in Hichki is winning hearts. The film has been garnering positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Rani’s performance has found a special mention as she has proved her acting prowess on the silver screen after a hiatus of four years. A good script packed with equally good performances has led to a pleasant start at the box office for the Siddharth P Malhotra directorial. The film which explores the student-teacher relationship has minted Rs 3.30 crore on day one of its release.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the day one box office collection on his Twitter handle and wrote, “#Hichki settles and cements its status as Day 1 progresses… Records better occupancy post evening onwards… Sat and Sun expected to witness escalation in biz… Fri ₹ 3.30 cr [961 screens]. India biz.”

#Hichki settles and cements its status as Day 1 progresses… Records better occupancy post evening onwards… Sat and Sun expected to witness escalation in biz… Fri ₹ 3.30 cr [961 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 24, 2018

Seeing the day one collection of the film, it seems Hichki, bankrolled by Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, will suffer no hiccups in becoming one of the hits of 2018. The film is inspired by the story of American motivational speaker and educator Brad Cohen, whose book Front of The Class was earlier translated on the screen in 2008 American film Front of The Class. Rani suffers from Tourette Syndrome in the movie and she lives her dream of becoming a full-time teacher.

Predicting the performance of the film at the ticketing counters, trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier told indianexpress.com, “The promos and trailer for Hichki have been interesting but I don’t think the level of excitement around the film matches up to the time of Mardaani. Maybe, that is because it is not a comeback film. But, I would still say that a decent word-of-mouth could work wonders for the film if it has some good content to offer.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd