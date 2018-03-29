Hichki box office collection day 6: Rani Mukerji starrer earns Rs 22.70 crore

Hichki box office collection day 6: Rani Mukerji starrer is enjoying a good run. Hichki box office collection day 6: Rani Mukerji starrer is enjoying a good run.

Rani Mukerji’s comeback film Hichki is enjoying a good run at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures of the Siddharth P Malhotra directorial.

Taran Adarsh’s latest tweet reads, “#Hichki continues its SUPER RUN… Wed better than Mon and Tue… Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 5.35 cr, Sun 6.70 cr, Mon 2.40 cr, Tue 2.35 cr, Wed 2.60 cr. Total: ₹ 22.70 cr [961 screens]. India biz.”

Hichki’s rock steady collection is a happy news for the makers and Rani Mukerji. It seems Rani’s act as Naina and her character’s journey has led to good word-of-mouth promotion for the film.

Rani plays Naina Mathur who has Tourette Syndrome which forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds. The film focuses on turning disadvantages into opportunities and staring down at challenges that life throws at one and ultimately winning over them.

Hichki is an adaptation of the book, Front of the Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had by Brad Cohen. Rani had multiple Skype sessions with Cohen while preparing for the character of Naina, who believes she is “born to be a teacher” in spite of several refusals.

