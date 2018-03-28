Hichki box office collection day 5: Rani Mukerji starrer earns Rs 20.10 crore

Hichki box office collection day 5: Hichki box office collection day 5:

It seems like last year even 2018 is going to be a boon for content-driven films. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat started off the year with a blockbuster performance followed by films like PadMan, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and others which did really well at the box office. Now, joining the list is Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki, which marks the actor’s comeback after a hiatus of four years. The film that started its box office journey on March 23 has maintained a strong grip on the box office so far, and it does not show any signs of slowing down. In a matter of five days, the film has managed to earn Rs 20.10 crore.

The film had a not-so-impressive beginning with Rs 3.30 crore but it seems Rani’s act as Naina and her character’s journey has led to good word-of-mouth promotion for the Sidharth P Malhotra directorial. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures of the fifth day, “#Hichki is ROCK-STEADY… Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 5.35 cr, Sun 6.70 cr, Mon 2.40 cr, Tue 2.35 cr. Total: ₹ 20.10 cr [961 screens]. India biz.”

The Indian Express critic Shalini Langer in her review of the film mentioned, “While (Rani) Mukerji is good as always, the actors who play the students are also natural and without any artifice, with the film cleverly dodging stereotypes just when you suspect one around the corner.”

She also pointed how the director avoided cliches in the film. “Director Malhotra also avoids other temptations, such as the usual romantic entanglements or songs, get in the way — so that despite Hichki being Mukerji’s ‘comeback vehicle’, it doesn’t feel or play like one. ”

In Hichki, Rani plays the character of Naina Mathur who has Tourette Syndrome, which forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds.

