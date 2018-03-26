Hichki box office collection day 4: Will Rani Mukerji’s film pass the week test?

Will Rani Mukerji’s Hichki continue its dream run? Will Rani Mukerji’s Hichki continue its dream run?

Rani Mukerji’s upcoming film Hichki is going strong at the box office. In a matter of three days, the film was able to cross the Rs 15 crore mark despite having a mediocre opening of Rs 3.30 crore on Friday.

Tweeting the latest figures, Taran wrote, “#Hichki finds appreciation from audience and applause from critics… Goes from strength to strength with each passing day… Will have to stay stronger over weekdays now… Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 5.35 cr, Sun 6.70 cr. Total: ₹ 15.35 cr [961 screens]. India biz.” Despite the film receiving only decent reviews from critics, looks like a good word of mouth promotion has worked in favour of the film.

The film had experienced a stupendous growth of more than 62% on its second day and it continued its wondrous reign at the box office on its third day as well. Even though Rani appeared on screen after a hiatus of four years in Hichki, she has not lost her charm with the audiences.

In Hichki, Rani plays the character of Naina Mathur who has a nervous system disorder, Tourette Syndrome that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds. Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, the Sidharth P Malhotra directorial focuses on turning disadvantages into opportunities and staring down at challenges that life throws at one and ultimately winning over them.

Other films experiencing a good run at the theatres currently are Ajay Devgn’s Raid, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat and Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

