Hichki box office collection day 3: Rani Mukerji film expected to earn Rs 15 crore by the weekend

Rani Mukerji’s Hichki comes after a break of four years for the actor. Rani Mukerji’s Hichki comes after a break of four years for the actor.

Rani Mukerji’s latest offering Hichki is going strong at the box office. The Yash Raj Films productions hit the theatres on March 23 and opened to a mediocre Rs 3.30 crore at the box office. But in just a day’s time, the film’s collections have experienced a remarkable growth of more than 62%.

Despite Hichki receiving only decent reviews from critics, looks like a good word of mouth promotion has worked in favour of the film. Film and trade analyst Girish Johar predicts that the weekend collection could land up somewhere around Rs 14-15 crore. Taking into consideration the current trend, the possibility of Hichki earning a collection of more than Rs 6.5 crore on Sunday looks high.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest box office figures of the film saying, “#Hichki shows a REMARKABLE 62.12% GROWTH on Day 2… Sun biz to scale HIGHER than Sat… Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 5.35 cr. Total: ₹ 8.65 cr [961 screens]. India biz. 👍👍👍.”

What makes #Hichki an OUTRIGHT WINNER is the perfect blend of super content + right economics… While the theatrical biz is going strong, Yash Raj has already recovered *entire* investment [₹ 20 cr] from non-theatrical platforms [Digital, Satellite, Music]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2018

#Hichki shows a REMARKABLE 62.12% GROWTH on Day 2… Sun biz to scale HIGHER than Sat… Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 5.35 cr. Total: ₹ 8.65 cr [961 screens]. India biz. 👍👍👍 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2018

He also shared that the Hichki’s makers have already recovered the entire investment made by the producers via non-theatrical platforms. He wrote, “What makes #Hichki an OUTRIGHT WINNER is the perfect blend of super content + right economics… While the theatrical biz is going strong, Yash Raj has already recovered *entire* investment [₹ 20 cr] from non-theatrical platforms [Digital, Satellite, Music].”

Other films experiencing a good run at the theatres currently are Ajay Devgn’s Raid, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat and Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd