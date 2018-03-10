Hate Story 4 box office collection day 2: Urvashi Rautela starrer off to a slow start

Hate Story 4 has had a slow opening at the box office Hate Story 4 has had a slow opening at the box office

Erotic drama Hate Story 4, starring Urvashi Rautela and Karan Wahi, is not raking in moolah at the box office, and that is putting it mildly. The fourth installment in the erotic series earned Rs 3.76 crore at the BO on its opening day and is likely to cross the 10 crore mark during the weekend.

Directed by Vishal Pandya and written by Sameer Arora, the movie has not been received well by critics. However, a section of the audience still wants to watch the series. Trade analyst Girish Johar had said that the Hate Story films have built itself a loyal fan base in the two-tier cities and can, therefore, be expected to do reasonably well at the box office.

“Hate Story 4 is expected to earn a total of Rs 10 crore by the end of its first weekend, the total can even go up to Rs 12 crore if it performs well,” Johar had said of the movie’s earnings.

Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta has given the Hate Story 4 one star and written, “The plot is a steady stream of hot bods. And acting, what’s that? The film has no ambitions that-a-way, so there. You should also know that Hate Story 4 has subtitles: if the characters are speaking in Hindi, we see English transliteration, and vice versa, and the lines are a hoot. Sample this: ‘bedroom mein ki gayi promises boardroom mein nahin laate’ or words to that effect. And this, my favourite: ‘enjoying with your new keep?’”

