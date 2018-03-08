Hate Story 4 box office prediction: Urvashi Rautela-Karan Wahi film expected to earn Rs 10 crore in the first weekend

Hate Story 4 box office prediction: Considering the excitement around this Karan Wahi and Urvashi Rautela film, it could definitely be the week’s best performer at the box office. Hate Story 4 box office prediction: Considering the excitement around this Karan Wahi and Urvashi Rautela film, it could definitely be the week’s best performer at the box office.

The fourth installment of the erotic thriller franchise Hate Story is hitting the theatres on March 9. Audiences have had high expectations from this Urvashi Rautela and Karan Wahi starrer for it is coming from a franchise that has been consistently entertaining audiences since the series’ first part came out in 2012. It is being helmed by Vishal Pandya, who also directed the previous two installments.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, trade analyst Girish Johar remarks that Hate Story has been one of Bollywood’s successful film franchises and audiences have a certain kind of trust factor when they book their seats for the film. Talking about the film’s audience, Johar says, “Hate Story 4 has built an appeal for itself among the masses and it is expected to do well in two-tier cities, majorly on single screens. Its songs have caught on with the fans and the buzz around the film is also pretty decent. Hence, it is expected to do comparatively well at the box office.”

“Hate Story 4 is expected to earn a total of Rs 10 crore by the end of its first weekend, the total can even go up to Rs 12 crore if it performs well,” adds Girish.

Releasing alongside Hate Story 4 are 3 Storeys and Taapsee Pannu’s Dil Juunglee. But considering the excitement around this Karan Wahi and Urvashi Rautela film, it could definitely be the week’s best performer at the box office. It also faces competition from previous releases like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Padmaavat and Black Panther.

