Hate Story 4 box office collection day 4: Will Urvashi Rautela film survive the week?

Hate Story 4 box office collection day 4: Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhatena satrrer is running steady. Hate Story 4 box office collection day 4: Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhatena satrrer is running steady.

Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi and Vivan Bathena starrer is running smoothly at the box office. The fourth instalment of the erotic thriller franchise has crawled to cross Rs 10 crore mark on its opening weekend. The film which released on March 9 has been facing competition from Renuka Sahane’s comeback film 3 Storeys and Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Salim’s romantic comedy Dil Junglee. However, the Vishal Pandya directorial has managed to crush the other projects and is currently leading at the ticket counters.

Hate Story 4 which has not received rave reviews from the critics, has still managed to collect a total of Rs 12.57 crore on its opening weekend. With its upward trend at the box office, the growth of the film is expected to stay steady during the weekdays as well. Trade analyst Girish Johar while predicting the box office collection of the film had said, “Hate Story 4 has built an appeal for itself among the masses and it is expected to do well in two-tier cities, majorly on single screens. Its songs have caught on with the fans and the buzz around the film is also pretty decent. Hence, it is expected to do comparatively well at the box office.”

The movie, however, did not go quite well with the critics. Meanwhile, a section of the audience is in favour of the film. Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta in her review of Hate Story 4 wrote, “The plot is an excuse for the filmmakers to trot out the poured-into-short-dresses-starlets, songs and dances, and buff men trying to keep a leash on their baser instincts and failing. The plot is a steady stream of hot bods. And acting, what’s that? The film has no ambitions that-a-way, so there.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd