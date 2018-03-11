Hate Story 4 box office collection day 3: Urvashi Rautela starrer expected to cross Rs 10 crore mark

Hate Story 4 has been performing well at the box office. Hate Story 4 has been performing well at the box office.

The fourth installment of the erotic thriller franchise Hate Story hit the theatres on March 9. Competing against Taapsee Pannu’s Dil Juunglee and Sharman Joshi’s 3 Storeys, Hate Story 4 emerged victorious at the box office with its opening collection of Rs 3.76 crore on Friday.

On Saturday, Hate Story 4’s earnings witnessed a decent increase with a collection Rs 4.19 crore. What remains to be seen is whether the Karan Wahi film will fare well on the last day of the weekend i.e. Sunday. Trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier predicted that Hate Story 4 will end up collecting more than Rs 10 crore in its opening weekend. With the erotic thriller’s growing popularity, that does seem like the case.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s latest figures, “#HateStory4 witnesses DECENT GROWTH on Day 2… Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 4.19 cr. Total: ₹ 7.95 cr. India biz… #HateStoryIV.”



Audiences had high expectations from this Urvashi Rautela and Karan Wahi starrer for it comes from a franchise that has been consistently entertaining audiences since the series’ first part came out in 2012. It has been helmed by Vishal Pandya, who also directed the previous two installments.

Directed by Vishal Pandya and written by Sameer Arora, the movie did not find favour with the critics. However, there is a certain section of the population who approve of Hate Story 4. As trade analyst Girish Johar had said, “Hate Story 4 has built a loyal fan base for itself among the masses and it is expected to do well in two-tier cities, majorly on single screens.”

