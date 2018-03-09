Hate Story 4 box office collection day 1: Urvashi Rautela film expected to open well

Hate Story 4 box office collection day 1: The film should earn Rs 10 crore in its opening weekend. Hate Story 4 box office collection day 1: The film should earn Rs 10 crore in its opening weekend.

Hate Story franchise is back with its fourth iteration and this time it is Urvashi Rautela who is in the lead. The movies in this erotic thriller franchise, that began with 2012’s Hate Story directed by Vivek Agnihotri, have been unrelated to each other and have featured different casts. This time the cast is made up primarily of Urvashi Rautela and Karan Wahi.

Trade analyst Girish Johar had said earlier, “Hate Story 4 has built an appeal for itself among the masses and it is expected to do well in two-tier cities, majorly on single screens. Its songs have caught on with the fans and the buzz around the film is also pretty decent. Hence, it is expected to do comparatively well at the box office.”

Johar also said the film should earn Rs 10 crore in its opening weekend, which would be a great sum for it. “Hate Story 4 is expected to earn a total of Rs 10 crore by the end of its first weekend, the total can even go up to Rs 12 crore if it performs well,” he said.

Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta has given a negative review of the film. “Rautela plays a lassie called Taasha, whose killer looks stun a pair of brothers, Rajveer (Wahi) and Aryan (Bhatena), AND, gasp, their dapper, grey-haired father (Grover). The plot is an excuse for the filmmakers to trot out the poured-into-short-dresses-starlets, songs and dances, and buff men trying to keep a leash on their baser instincts and failing,” said Shubhra.

