Haseena Parkar box office prediction: Shraddha Kapoor’s film to earn around Rs 7-8 crore in opening weekend?

Haseena Parkar box office prediction: Shraddha Kapoor, who is known for her girl-next-door image, will be seen in a completely different avatar in the Apoorva Lakhia directorial. The gangster drama is expected to earn around Rs 7-8 crore in the opening weekend.

Written by Samarpita Das | New Delhi | Updated: September 21, 2017 12:31 pm
haseena parkar, shraddha kapoor, shraddha, haseena film, shradha, haseena parkar box office, haseena parkar collectiom, haseena box office, haseena collection, shraddha ‘Haseena Parkar’ box office prediction: Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in a completely different avatar.
For various reasons, ‘Haseena Parkar’ has been one of the most awaited films of 2017. It is based on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s sister, Haseena. The trailer of Apoorva Lakhia’s film boasted of engaging and hard-hitting content.

Shraddha Kapoor, who is known for her girl-next-door image, will be seen in a completely different avatar in her upcoming film ‘Haseena Parkar’. With sharp features, intense expressions, fierce look and dark attires, the ‘Half Girlfriend’ actor will be representing a dark character in her third film this year. During a chat with trade analyst Girish Johar, he mentioned that the film has got nearly 1100 screenings.

“I am expecting ‘Haseena Parkar’ to reach the Rs 2 crore mark on Friday. During the weekend, the film will earn Rs 7-8 crore. The film has released in nearly 1100 screens, all over India.”

While talking about Haseena Parkar’s content, Girish Johar said,”‘Haseena Parkar’ is getting good feedback. Going by the promos, I feel ‘Haseena Parkar’ is a very promising film. Apurva Lakhia’s film will definitely have a good imprint on Shraddha Kapoor’s career. I am personally very keen to watch this film.”

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor along with Ankur Bhatia. Produced by Nahid Khan with Swiss Entertainment and co-produced by Sameer Antulay & Babu Tyagi, the film is all set to create a storm this Friday at the box office.

