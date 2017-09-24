Haseena Parkar box office collection day 2: Shraddha Kapoor films earns Rs 4.47 crore

Haseena Parkar box office collection day 2: Shraddha Kapoor film improved upon its first day. Haseena Parkar box office collection day 2: Shraddha Kapoor film improved upon its first day.

‘Haseena Parkar’, the film based on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s sister improved on the second day with a collection of Rs 2.60 crore. With the first-day collection being Rs 1.87 crore, the total collection now stands at a decent Rs 4.47 crore. This Shraddha Kapoor starrer is directed by Apoorva Lakhia with the screenplay written by Suresh Nair. ‘Haseena Parkar’ sees Shraddha Kapoor in a radically different incarnation and far away from her comfort zone.

Trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier said, “‘Haseena Parkar’ is getting good feedback. Going by the promos, I feel ‘Haseena Parkar’ is a very promising film. Apurva Lakhia’s film will definitely have a good imprint on Shraddha Kapoor’s career. I am personally very keen to watch this film. I am expecting ‘Haseena Parkar’ to reach the Rs 2 crore mark on Friday. During the weekend, the film will earn Rs 7-8 crore.”

In her review of the film, Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had criticised Shraddha Kapoor’s performance. “Siddhant Kapoor, Shraddha’s brother in real life, plays Dawood and does nothing we haven’t seen before in previous iterations of the dreaded don. Bhatia as Haseena’s strapping, handsome husband does his job, and gets out of the way. The rest is a long and winding and weary telling of a story which could have been something, but comes off merely as a tired re-tread of tired re-treads,” she had said.

‘Haseena Parkar’ might do well on Sunday and might earn good dough and most likely more than its Saturday collection, but it might fizzle out on weekdays if the word of mouth is not strong enough. Be that as it may, it has started well enough, especially considering that its reviews have been largely negative.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd