Haseena Parkar box office collection day 1: Will the Navratri holidays help Shraddha Kapoor’s film?

Haseena Parkar box office collection day 1: Shraddha Kapoor will be essaying the role of Dawood Ibrahim's sister.

For the first time in her Bollywood career, Shraddha Kapoor will be donning an avatar that is drastically different from the roles she has been essaying in films such as ‘Ok Jaanu’, ‘Half Girlfriend’ to name a few. She is neither Aarohi from ‘Aashiqui 2’ nor an English speaking Delhiite Riya Somanti from ‘Half Girlfriend’, but the fierce Haseena Parkar, sister of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Over the years, with releases such as ‘Don’, ‘Don 2’ and ‘Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai’, Bollywood audience have expressed special kind of interest in films which are based on the underworld.

While talking about business, trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier said,”‘Haseena Parkar’ is getting good feedback. Going by the promos, I feel ‘Haseena Parkar’ is a very promising film. Apurva Lakhia’s film will definitely have a good imprint on Shraddha Kapoor’s career. I am personally very keen to watch this film.”

“I am expecting ‘Haseena Parkar’ to reach the Rs 2 crore mark on Friday. During the weekend, the film will earn Rs 7-8 crore,” he had added later.

While talking about the film’s competition such as, ‘Bhoomi’, ‘Newton’ and the Hollywood release ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’, Girish said, “All three together will perform well. End of the day, it all depends on the content. If three films have good content, they will have excellent chances of survival at the box office. Holidays always play a huge role in boosting a film. The Pujas will have a good impact on the films.”

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor along with Ankur Bhatia

