Guest Iin London box office collection day 2: Paresh Rawal, Karthik Aaryan film struggles to survive

The first week in July witnessed the opening of two Bollywood films, MOM and Guest Iin London. While Sridevi’s film is a revenge drama, Karthik Aaryan and Paresh Rawal starrer, Guest Iin London happened to be more light hearted in nature. None of these films, however, have managed to do explicitly well at the box office.

Paresh Rawal and Karthik Aaryan film had been at the receiving end of criticism and earned only Rs 1.50 crore on its first day. The film witnessed 8-10 percent occupancy in the morning shows. Both Paresh Rawal and Karthik Aaryan have been popular for their appearances in comedy films. Paresh Rawal has previously worked in movies such as Hera Pheri and One Two Three. Karthik Aaryan is still popular for his infamous rant about woman, in Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. With the popularity of these films, Karthik too has managed to build a base of his own in the film industry. However, one needs more than fame to save a new film.

Guest Iin London also stars Tanvi Azmi and Kriti Kharbanda. The film is not just about comedy. It also has an element of romance and is a thriller. But none of this has helped the film in getting appreciation or numbers. However, a strong word of mouth publicity might save the film from becoming a complete disaster.

The film faces competition from Hollywood release, Spider Man: Homecoming, starring Tom Holland who previously made a cameo in Captain America: Civil War. Other old releases like Salman Khan’s Tubelight may also affect the growth of this film.

