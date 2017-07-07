Guest Iin London box office collection day 1: Paresh Rawal, Kartik Aaryan film opens without much hype

Guest Iin London box office collection day 1: Karthik Aaryan and Paresh Rawal’s film to face competition from Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. Guest Iin London box office collection day 1: Karthik Aaryan and Paresh Rawal’s film to face competition from Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Paresh Rawal and Karthik Aaryan starrer Guest Iin London released in theatres today amid considerably low hype. With actors like Karthik Aaryan who is still popular for his infamous anti-woman rant and monologue in Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, and Paresh Rawal who was a part of its first part, Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge, Guest Iin London was presented to be another rib-tickling film. However, it failed to shine with good ratings and reviews. According to a website Bollywood Folks, the morning shows witnessed an 8 to 10 percent occupancy.

The trailer and the plotline of Guest Iin London had its familiarity with Ajay Devgn and Konkona Sen Sharma starrer Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge which had also featured Paresh Rawal as the ‘door ke rishtedaar.’ Since the film had an interesting casting, it managed a lifetime earning of Rs 3o crore approximately. Now Guest Iin London, features Karthik Aaryan and although he has gained a fanbase of his own after his role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Pyaar Ka Punchanama 2, we are waiting to see how he manages to play another character, where he may or may not get the opportunity to give a two to three minutes long rant about the troubled presence of a woman in a man’s life.

Guest Iin London will face competition from Sridevi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer MOM, the Hollywood superhero film, Spider-Man: Homecoming, another film of a web-spinning superhero starring Tom Holland. In 2012, Sridevi has managed to bring back a lot of emotions fans wished for, in her comeback film, English Vinglish. However, MOM is yet to come out with flying colours. Spider-Man: Homecoming, on the other hand, may pose a massive threat to both the Bollywood films.

