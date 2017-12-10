Top Stories

Fukrey Returns box office collection day 2: The Richa Chadha starrer set to earn more than Rs 10 crore in opening weekend

Fukrey Returns box office collection day 2: Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that Fukrey Returns is now a brand that has joined the list of established Bollywood comedy franchises like Golmaal and Housefull.

Written by Samarpita Das | New Delhi | Published: December 10, 2017 7:07 am
Fukrey Returns box office collection day 2: This film has high chances of survival at the box office this week.
Top News

The sequel of Fukrey is back with a bang. On its first day the film managed to earn Rs 8.10 crore and the numbers are expected to increase on Saturday. Fukrey Returns has chances of crossing the Rs 10 crore mark even before the weekend ends.

Trade analyst Girish Johar feels Fukrey Returns has released at a time when there aren’t any major Bollywood or Hollywood releases and thereby this might turn out to be commercially beneficial for the film.

“Right now due to various controversies (you know) films are getting stalled. Fukrey Returns seems to be the kind of film that promises good comedy. The earlier part of the franchise had performed decently at the box office and with that, the film has managed to earn a decent reputation for its content. That’s why I am hoping that it will do well. Also, there are no major competition this week. It is the only Bollywood release this week. By the time Sunday arrives it can earn Rs 10- Rs 12 crore,” Girish Johar told indianexpress.com earlier.

On Saturday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said on Twitter, “#Fukrey is now a BRAND in view of the TERRIFIC START of #FukreyReturns… Joins the list of ESTABLISHED BRANDS like #HouseFull, #Dhamaal, #Golmaal and #Judwaa… Genre: Comedy/Entertainer.”

Fukrey Returns is produced by Excel Entertainment and stars Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal Manjot Singh, Priya Anand Vishakha Singh and Pankaj Tripathi.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 10: Latest News