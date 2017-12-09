Fukrey Returns box office collection day 1: With an opening of Rs 8.10 crore, this film’s future looks bright

Fukrey Returns box office collection day 1: The audience is loving this comedy of errors. Fukrey Returns box office collection day 1: The audience is loving this comedy of errors.

Fukrey Returns is the sequel of 2013 hit Fukrey that was an innocent but hilarious story of four friends and their misadventures with Bholi Punjaban. The sequel has opened to a thunderous Rs 8.10 crore at the box office. Directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, the film hasn’t received much love from the critics but looks like the audience was eagerly waiting for the sequel.

With Padmavati’s release getting postponed, Fukrey Returns does not have much competition at the box office. Kapil Sharma’s Firangi, that released on December 1, is the only competition for this comedy right now.

Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s opening day box office figures, “And the Fukreys RETURN with a BIG BANG… #FukreyReturns has an OUTSTANDING Day 1… Fri ₹ 8.10 cr. India biz. #Fukrey [2013] had collected… Day 1: ₹ 2.62 cr Opening weekend: ₹ 9.82 cr Week 1: ₹ 18.42 cr Lifetime: ₹ 36.5 cr India biz.”

And the Fukreys RETURN with a BIG BANG… #FukreyReturns has an OUTSTANDING Day 1… Fri ₹ 8.10 cr. India biz.#Fukrey [2013] had collected…

Day 1: ₹ 2.62 cr

Opening weekend: ₹ 9.82 cr

Week 1: ₹ 18.42 cr

Lifetime: ₹ 36.5 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 9, 2017

The sequel is miles ahead in terms of box office numbers as compared to the first film.

He also tweeted, “#Fukrey is now a BRAND in view of the TERRIFIC START of #FukreyReturns… Joins the list of ESTABLISHED BRANDS like #HouseFull, #Dhamaal, #Golmaal and #Judwaa… Genre: Comedy/Entertainer.”

#Fukrey is now a BRAND in view of the TERRIFIC START of #FukreyReturns… Joins the list of ESTABLISHED BRANDS like #HouseFull, #Dhamaal, #Golmaal and #Judwaa… Genre: Comedy/Entertainer. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 9, 2017

Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave one and a half star to the film and wrote, “To want to run off a sequel is understandable. What doesn’t make sense is to make this return such a slog. The actors are (more or less) the same. But the situations are so tired and contrived, and so relentlessly juvenile that there’s nothing that even such capable hands as Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi can do, to retain our interest.”

Fukrey Returns stars Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Priya Anand and Pankaj Tripathi.

