Fukrey Returns crosses Rs 100 crore mark worldwide

Fukrey Returns has been a massive hit. Fukrey Returns has been a massive hit.

Everybody expected Fukrey Returns to do well, but the kind of success it saw was quite surprising. This Mrigdeep Singh Lamba directorial that stars Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Ali Fazal has been received well by the audience. Now, the film has earned more than Rs 100 crores worldwide and the juggernaut has not shown any signs of stopping. Although, its collections will almost certainly suffer now that Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai is in the theatres.

While the first film, Fukrey, was a sleeper hit, Fukrey Returns was declared a hit by trade analyst almost since the start. To give you an idea of how unexpected this unprecedented success of Fukrey Returns’ success was, Fukrey Returns had surpassed Fukrey’s lifetime collection on the fourth day of its theatrical run. In its opening weekend itself, the film had made Rs 32 crore. The film also benefited from a comparative dry spell at the box office what with Padmavati being delayed indefinitely and Tiger Zinda Hai still a few weeks away.

In her review of the film, Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had given a negative review, saying, “If not madly original, this sequel could have been some amount of fun, and you can see it in tiny bits when Chaddha and Tripathi are vamping it up. But it starts to pall right from the start. And the crassness begins to get tiresome: bare butts are bitten by snakes, a guy peeing is both seen and heard, and everyone roams around, for some inexplicable reason, in the Delhi zoo, without a clue as to what to they are doing, patting tiger cubs (yes, that’s right), and listening to the big cats snarl.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd