Fukrey Returns box office collection: Richa Chadha-Pulkit Samrat starrer wraps second ‘fantastic’ weekend with Rs 66.11 crore

Fukrey Returns is enjoying a wondrous time at the box office. This multi starrer saw no noteworthy films releasing alongside on December 8 or in the following week giving it an upper hand. As a result, it has managed to collect Rs 66.11 crore by its second weekend. Fukrey Returns is a sequel to the 2013 sleeper hit Fukrey. Its dream run will probably continue till the time Tiger Zinda Hai hits the theatres on December 22.

Tweeting the latest figures, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#FukreyReturns has a FANTASTIC Weekend 2… Emerges a SUPER-HIT… [Week 2] Fri 3.31 cr, Sat 5.15 cr, Sun 7.10 cr. Total: ₹ 66.11 cr. India biz. Biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 50.55 cr Weekend 2: ₹ 15.56 cr Total: ₹ 66.11 cr India biz.”

If the recent box-office trend is to be considered, masala entertainers like Golmaal Again and Judwaa 2 have successfully crossed all box office landmarks with ease. And it seems that the audience is actually looking for hearty and lighter content like the one in Fukrey Returns. But what differentiates Fukrey Returns from the rest is maybe its smaller budget. As Taran had earlier tweeted, “#FukreyReturns is all set to cross ₹ 30 cr in its opening weekend, which is HUGE considering the economics of the film… An open, unhindered run till #TigerZindaHai arrives [22 Dec 2017] will ensure an IMPRESSIVE total.”

Fukrey Returns producer Farhan Akhtar also expressed his elation over the film’s success at a recent event and said, “I am very happy with the way the audience has received Fukrey Returns. It’s been a week and the film has performed very well. In this week also, there is no major film releasing. We feel that the film will have a very good run at the box office. It’s been a very very healthy first week.”

