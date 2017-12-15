Fukrey Returns box office collection day 7: Richa Chadha and Pulkit Samrat starrer earns Rs 50.30 crore

Fukrey box office collection day 7: The film has already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark Fukrey box office collection day 7: The film has already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark

The lack of competition has proved beneficial for Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma starrer Fukrey Returns. The film has already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, “#FukreyReturns springs a BIG SURPRISE… Cruises past ₹ 50 cr mark in Week 1… Weekend 2 expected to be STRONG too… Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 12.80 cr, Mon 5.10 cr, Tue 5.05 cr, Wed 4.30 cr, Thu 3.65 cr. Total: ₹ 50.30 cr. India biz.”

Fukrey Returns is a sequel to 2013 film Fukrey which had performed decently at the box office. The sequel delivered a relatable comedy like it had promised in its trailer. Although Fukrey Returns received average reviews from critics, it is still getting positive word of mouth. The film is expected to dominate the box office until Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai hits screens.

#FukreyReturns springs a BIG SURPRISE… Cruises past ₹ 50 cr mark in Week 1… Weekend 2 expected to be STRONG too… Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 12.80 cr, Mon 5.10 cr, Tue 5.05 cr, Wed 4.30 cr, Thu 3.65 cr. Total: ₹ 50.30 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 15, 2017

The success of Fukrey Returns marks another achievement for Farhan Akhtar, who is one of the producers of the film. A statement released by his production house said, “Excel Entertainment scored a hat-trick this year with Raees, Inside Edge and Fukrey Returns. All three ventures of the production house received tremendous love from the audience making them a huge success.”

Fukrey Returns, produced by Excel Entertainment, also stars Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh and Pankaj Tripathi.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd