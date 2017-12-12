Fukrey Returns box office collection day 5: This Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat film begins the week on a high note

Fukrey Returns box office collection day 5: This Richa Chadha film is performing marvellously. Fukrey Returns box office collection day 5: This Richa Chadha film is performing marvellously.

With no major competition against it, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, and Varun Sharma starrer Fukrey Returns is killing it at the box office. With Rs 5.10 crore earnings on Monday, this film’s total collection now stands at an amazing Rs 37.30 crore. Something tells us this film is going to glide through this week and take home a massive amount of money.

This Mrighdeep Singh Lamba directorial is the sequel to 2013’s Fukrey, which started slow, but with strong word-of-mouth became a sleeper hit. With Fukrey Returns, though, makers can rest easy as even the dreaded Monday failed to halt its juggernaut. The reviews might not have been perfect, but that has not affected the film’s performance.

#FukreyReturns is having a DREAM RUN… Mon biz proves the film is all set for a long, healthy run at the BO… Expected to cross ₹ 50 cr in Week 1, as per current trends… Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 12.80 cr, Mon 5.10 cr. Total: ₹ 37.30 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 12, 2017

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures earlier today and mentioned the “dream run” this film is having. “#FukreyReturns is having a DREAM RUN… Mon biz proves the film is all set for a long, healthy run at the BO… Expected to cross ₹ 50 cr in Week 1, as per current trends… Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 12.80 cr, Mon 5.10 cr. Total: ₹ 37.30 cr. India biz,” he said.

In her review, Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta panned Fukrey Returns. “If not madly original, this sequel could have been some amount of fun, and you can see it in tiny bits when Chaddha and Tripathi are vamping it up. But it starts to pall right from the start. And the crassness begins to get tiresome: bare butts are bitten by snakes, a guy peeing is both seen and heard, and everyone roams around, for some inexplicable reason, in the Delhi zoo, without a clue as to what to they are doing, patting tiger cubs (yes, that’s right), and listening to the big cats snarl. If they could, the tigers should have sued,” she had said.

