Fukrey Returns box office collection day 4: Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat film to continue its spell on weekdays?

Fukrey Returns, the sequel of 2013 film Fukrey is having a splendid time at the box office. This Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Pulkit Samrat starrer has accumulated Rs 32.20 crore in its opening weekend. It appears Fukrey Returns will overtake its prequel’s lifetime collection (Rs 36.50 crore) on Monday. In comparison, Fukrey had accumulated a paltry Rs 9.82 crore in its opening weekend. Like the original, this film too was directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figured. “And #FukreyReturns has a REMARKABLE opening weekend… Crosses ₹ 30 cr mark… Expected to cross *lifetime biz* of #Fukrey [₹ 36.50 cr] on Day 4 [Mon], as per current trending… Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 12.80 cr. Total: ₹ 32.20 cr. India biz,” he said.

One of the producers of Fukrey Returns and acclaimed filmmaker Farhan Akhtar tweeted his gratitude today. “Thank you all for the love you’re showing our film #FukreyReturns .. we’re happy you’re happy. Big hug,” he said.

Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had however given the film a less-than-flattering review of the film. “If not madly original, this sequel could have been some amount of fun, and you can see it in tiny bits when Chaddha and Tripathi are vamping it up. But it starts to pall right from the start. And the crassness begins to get tiresome: bare butts are bitten by snakes, a guy peeing is both seen and heard, and everyone roams around, for some inexplicable reason, in the Delhi zoo, without a clue as to what to they are doing, patting tiger cubs (yes, that’s right), and listening to the big cats snarl. If they could, the tigers should have sued,” she had written.

After such a big opening, its makers could not have asked for more. The collections will almost certainly drop on weekdays, but the fall is not expected to be sharp since having a large number of moviegoers usually means strong word-of-mouth.

