Fukrey Returns box office collection day 3: Richa Chadha-Pulkit Samrat film crosses Rs 32 crore in the first weekend

Fukrey Returns, a sequel to the 2013 hit Fukrey, released amid high expectations on December 8. And while the previous one charmed its way through the audiences’ hearts with Choocha’s funny antics and Bholi Punjaban’s mean act, this Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat and Ali Fazal starrer seems no less. Contrary to Bollywood’s reputation, this sequel is doing well at the box office.

Fukrey Returns has collected a total of Rs 32.20 crores in its run of three days with its Sunday figures being at Rs 12.80 crore. On Friday the film had made Rs 8.10 crore and Saturday saw a collection of Rs 11.30 crore. As can be seen clearly, the Fukrey Returns earnings graph is on a constant upscale, contrary to the expectations of trade gurus who expected the Sunday figures to dwindle owing to the loss of interest by the audience.

But as Taran Adarsh tweeted, in the end, it is only the public who decides, “All calculations, estimates and evaluations go for a toss… #FukreyReturns occupancy on Sun is HIGHER than Fri and Sat… Janta janardhan verdict is the ultimate verdict… #FukreyReturns is a LOTTERY for its investors.”

Talking about what worked in Fukrey’s favour is a rather interesting topic. One, it is the solo release at the theatres this weekend and it is going to have a pretty long run, probably till Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai hits the theatres on December 22. And secondly, if we take into account the success of Judwaa 2 and Golmaal Again these past few months, it seems that what the audiences are really looking for are masala entertainers like Fukrey Returns.

But what differentiates Fukrey from the rest is probably its smaller budget. As Taran tweeted, “#FukreyReturns is all set to cross ₹ 30 cr in its opening weekend, which is HUGE considering the economics of the film… An open, unhindered run till #TigerZindaHai arrives [22 Dec 2017] will ensure an IMPRESSIVE total.” Let’s wait and watch how far this multi-starrer will go!

