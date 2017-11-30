Firangi box office prediction: Kapil Sharma starrer to earn Rs 10 crore in the opening weekend

Firangi box office collection: Firangi box office collection:

Kapil Sharma’s film Firangi is all set to hit the theaters on December 1. The film was supposed to release on November 27 but the dates were shifted after Padmavati makers deferred their film’s release. Firangi marks Kapil’s second outing as an actor. He debuted with Abbas Mustan’s 2015 film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, which went on to become one of the hits of the year.

The comedian-actor has also forayed into production with Firangi, which is directed by Rajiev Dhingra. In an interview, Kapil spoke about his understanding of box office numbers and what should be termed as a hit film.

“Technically, if you spend Rs 120 crores on a film but it earns Rs 100 crore then would you consider it a hit? My film Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon opened at Rs 10.50 crore and was made at the cost of Rs 7 crore. So, which film is hit? So, a film is never a hit or flop, the budget is. The number game is to make people fools, sorry to say. No one reveals how much one has spent and how much has been recovered. If a film is made with Rs 100 crores then you have to add the tax, producers’ share and what not. So, if it (the film cost) stands at Rs 150 crores, it breaks even and the profit counts post that,” Kapil said.

He is quite confident about the film’s success. “I have seen the film. I am my own critic and I also judge other artists on the stage. I make faces if I don’t like anything. They know it and they like it because, at the end of the day, we want to give good content to people. So, I liked the film.

“I want people to judge me on acting. First day, people will come only because they love you. On the second day, people will ask others and then go. I have earned money with a lot of hard work. I have put all the money in this. I don’t want people to curse me after watching the film,” added Kapil Sharma.

Check out pictures of Kapil Sharma:



(Picture credit: APH Images) (Picture credit: APH Images)

(Picture credit: APH Images) (Picture credit: APH Images)

(Picture credit: APH Images) (Picture credit: APH Images)

(Picture credit: APH Images) (Picture credit: APH Images)

(Picture credit: APH Images) (Picture credit: APH Images)

But while Kapil is so confident about the film and leaving no stone unturned to promote it as much as possible, trade analyst Girish Johar does not think that Firangi would be able to match up to the success of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. “One of the reasons why the film will do well is that it has Kapil Sharma. His last film was a hit. Firangi is a drama with a message and it might earn well with the word of mouth. I doubt if the film would match Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon’s earnings as that was a true blue commercial film and had a wider audience reach.”

Girish shared, “The film would earn anywhere between Rs 2 to Rs 3 crore on the first day while we can expect the opening weekend collection to be around Rs 10 crore.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd