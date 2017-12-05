Firangi box office collection day 4: Kapil Sharma’s film on a downward slope, earns Rs 7.30 crore

Kapil Sharma’s Firangi had a mediocre start with Rs 1.80 crore on its opening day. Kapil Sharma’s Firangi had a mediocre start with Rs 1.80 crore on its opening day.

Kapil Sharma starrer Firangi had released amid high expectations on December 1. With a highly calculated release date, a lead actor with a huge fan following owing to his stints in the television industry and a pre-independence setting, this period drama was supposed to have everything right. The film’s performance at the box office, however, has been not that great. It has made a total of Rs 7.30 crore in its run of four days.

Firangi had a slow start on Friday with an opening of Rs 1.75 crores. But that is surprising, considering the legions of Kapil Sharma fans. Talking about the same, trade analyst Girish Johar says, “The reason behind Firangi not performing well at the theaters, somewhere, lies in the marketing and promotion techniques undertaken by the team. The trailer, teasers and even the songs failed to make an impression in the minds of movie-goers. People didn’t find the promotions exciting enough to spend their money and go watch the film in the theaters.” Another point to be noted in this regard is that Firangi enjoyed a solo release at the screens, except Sunny Leone’s Tera Intezaar.

He also adds, “Being a winner at the box office these days is very difficult, and the numbers clearly show that Firangi’s performance has not been well. It would be very tough for the film to go forward with this pace.”

Seen through the lens of the ongoing debate between content and commercial films this year, Firangi looks like another one of those big-ticket films that went down the drain due its loosely bound content.

Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Firangi two stars and called it ‘mildly engaging.’ Even though Kapil and the supporting cast including Ishita Dutta and Monica Gill gave some solid performances, the main issue with this period drama seems to be its length. As Shubhra says, “It goes on and on. And on. Post interval, it slows down and begins to grate, even when the in-awe-of-the-`firangi’-hero comes to his own proud ‘desi’ roots.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd