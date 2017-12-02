Firangi box office collection day 2: Kapil Sharma film expected to touch Rs 4 crore

Firangi box office collection day 2: A gross of approximately Rs 3-4 crore is expected Firangi box office collection day 2: A gross of approximately Rs 3-4 crore is expected

Kapil Sharma’s Firangi witnessed a decent start at the box office on Friday. Trade analyst Girish Johar confirmed to indianexpress.com that the film has earned Rs 1.75 crore approximately. It was too early for him to predict how the film will perform on Saturday, but a gross of approximately Rs 3-4 crore is expected.

Firangi marks Kapil Sharma’s second film in Bollywood. The film is set during the colonial era where Kapil plays Manga, who actually believes that the British aren’t as bad as they are perceived to be. He gets a job as an orderly under a British officer. So far, we have seen films in Bollywood where the stories set during the colonial era were told from the point of view of a patriot. Lagaan, Rang De Basanti and the very recent web series Bose: Dead/Alive, all have maintained that tone. Firangi steps out of the box in that regard.

Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2 stars and called it mildly engaging. She mentions, “But the trouble with this mildly engaging film, with a solid supporting cast, is that it is far too long. Sharma is serviceable as a young Punjabi munda, making eyes at a blushing Sargi (Dutta). The setting, meant to be the 1920s, is all created on set, but you do initially manage to ignore the carefully crafted mud huts, because the language spoken is real, the gidda is homespun; as are the costumes.”

Due to lack of competition, the film is expected to have a good run at the box office this week. Firangi has released alongside Sunny Leone and Arbaaz Khan starrer Tera Intezaar.

