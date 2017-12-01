Firangi box office collection day 1: Lack of competition might be beneficial for Kapil Sharma’s film

Firangi box office collection day 1: This Kapil Sharma film has little competition. Firangi box office collection day 1: This Kapil Sharma film has little competition.

Firangi marks comedian Kapil Sharma’s second outing in Bollywood and for valid reasons we expect the film to do reasonably well this week. Firstly, Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular television personalities and this year he has been one of the most talked about people on the internet. Secondly, the film will not be facing any big competition at the box office. Although Kapil Sharma, a self-confessed fan of Deepika Padukone, has condemned the violence against Padmavati, the postponement of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial will commercially be beneficial for Firangi.

“The film would earn anywhere between Rs 2 to Rs 3 crore on the first day while we can expect the opening weekend collection to be around Rs 10 crore,” trade analyst Girish Johar told indianexpress.com

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma is extremely confident about his film’s success. Earlier, during an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, he had said, “I have seen the film. I am my own critic and I also judge other artists on the stage. I make faces if I don’t like anything. They know it and they like it because, at the end of the day, we want to give good content to people. So, I liked the film. I want people to judge me on acting. The first day, people will come only because they love you. On the second day, people will ask others and then go. I have earned money with a lot of hard work. I have put all the money in this. I don’t want people to curse me after watching the film.”

